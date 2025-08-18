The Hundred: Jordan Cox hits unbeaten 56 as Oval Invincibles clinch seven-wicket win over Southern Brave

England batter Jordan Cox delivered another power hitting display in The Hundred as Oval Invincibles men closed out a seven-wicket win over Southern Brave at the Utilita Bowl.

Cox had smashed an unbeaten 86 as the Invincibles set a new record for the highest men's total with 226 for four against Welsh Fire on Saturday - and another superb half-century helped push his side towards their target in Southampton to move clear at the top of the table.

With the Invincibles having opted to field first, Jason Behrendorff struck twice in the powerplay to remove Brave openers James Vince (seven) and Leus du Plooy (13) before Tom Curran bowled Laurie Evans (eight) with just 32 runs on the board.

Jason Roy (five) was then out of luck after a bottom edge spun up off his boot and, following a lengthy review, he was given caught by Sam Billings off Rashid Khan - who then bowled Michael Bracewell first ball as he attempted a sweep.

Khan missed his hat-trick chance with a googly, but swiftly picked up a third wicket in four deliveries when James Coles (seven) was given lbw on review, which left the Braves at 44 for six.

Jordan Thompson (24) and Hilton Cartwright (42) then fronted the counter attack as the Braves finished at 133 all out with two balls left. Rashid and Sam Curran both took three wickets each.

The Invincibles run chase got off to the worst possible start as Will Jacks (one) and then Tawanda Muyeye (nine) both fell cheaply to Craig Overton inside 20 balls.

Image: Jordan Cox continued his red-hot form in the Hundred to inspire Oval Invincibles to victory at Southern Brave

However, Cox soon settled in alongside Sam Curran to push past a hundred partnership before, on 56, he holed out off Tymal Mills straight to cover, having struck seven boundaries and two sixes.

Sam Curran hit the winning runs to bring up his unbeaten half-century, with captain Billings 13 not out in the Invincibles' 134 for three from 89 balls as the Braves slipped to a third straight loss.

