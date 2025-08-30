The Hundred: Trent Rockets reach men's final after washout versus Northern Superchargers in wild Oval eliminator

Trent Rockets advanced to Sunday's men's Hundred final against Oval Invincibles at Lord's after Saturday night's wild eliminator versus Northern Superchargers at The Kia Oval was washed out.

Rockets progressed by virtue of finishing second in the league phase, ahead of third-placed Superchargers.

Superchargers made 119-5 from 75 balls around two rain delays, while a third downpour came just as Rockets had begun a revised pursuit of 134 from 75 deliveries and Superchargers seamer Jacob Duffy started with a wide down the leg-side.

Rockets' ask was altered to 105 from 55 but the wet weather returned after just five of those with the score 12-0 - Tom Banton six not out and Joe Root unbeaten on one - and play was unable to resume before the 9.58pm cut-off for a 25-ball chase.

Score summary - Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Northern Superchargers 119-5 from 75 balls: Dan Lawrence (44no off 31 balls), Dawid Malan (29 off 19), David Miller (28 off 10); David Willey (2-22 from 20 balls), Marcus Stoinis (2-28 from 15), Rehan Ahmed (1-22 from 10) Trent Rockets 12-0 from five balls: Tom Banton (6no off 4 balls), Joe Root (1no off 1)

David Willey's side will now attempt to deny Invincibles a third straight title and claim their second Hundred trophy, after previously winning the tournament under Lewis Gregory's captaincy back in 2022.

Rockets advance to final as rain has final say

Superchargers' innings, which began 20 minutes later than planned due to rain, was eventful with Willey (2-22) nicking off Zak Crawley for a duck third ball after jagging the first delivery into the batter's ribs and fizzing the second past his outside edge.

Dan Lawrence (44no off 31) and Dawid Malan (29 off 19) were both dropped by Marcus Stoinis (2-28) off his own bowling but the Australia all-rounder did clean up Harry Brook (6) two balls after the Superchargers skipper scored four off a falling scoop.

Malan - who had Crawley as a runner after picking up an injury of some kind that later prevented him from fielding - became Willey's second victim when he skied to wide long-on late in the left-armer's fine spell.

After an initial rain break of just under an hour once Superchargers reached 76-3 from 50, leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed (1-22) dismissed Graham Clark (1) with the first ball back, only to then be muscled for three leg-side sixes in five balls by David Miller (28 off 10) before Miller was castled by Stoinis.

Ultimately, the rain dashed Superchargers' hopes of a trophy double on Sunday, after the Headingley-based outfit's women's team qualified for the final thanks chiefly to Davina Perrin's stunning 42-ball century against London Spirit.

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played

In the knockouts, if a match is tied a Super 5 - another five balls per side - will be played to determine a winner

What's next in The Hundred?

Trent Rockets will face Oval Invincibles in the men's final from 6pm on Sunday at Lord's, after the women's final between Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers from 2.15pm.

