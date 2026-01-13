 Skip to content

The Hundred: Men's and women's squads for 2026 season which runs from July 21-August 16 live on Sky Sports

See which players Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Sunrisers Leeds, MI London, Trent Rockets, Southern Brave and Welsh Fire have retained and signed for the 2026 edition of The Hundred, which is live on Sky Sports from July 21-August 16

Wednesday 14 January 2026 09:15, UK

Southern Brave's Danni Wyatt-Hodge, The Hundred (PA Images)
Image: Danni Wyatt-Hodge has signed for MI London for the 2026 edition of The Hundred, live on Sky Sports in July and August

Check out the men's and women's squads for the 2026 season of The Hundred, which runs from July 21-August 16, live on Sky Sports.

Teams are allowed up to four pre-auction signings from mid-November to the end of January.

A maximum of three of these can be direct signings, and must be an overseas or England centrally-contracted player.

A minimum of one will be a retention which can be any player - England centrally contracted, overseas or domestic.

The Hundred auction is likely to take place in March 2026, after the closure of the direct-signing window.

Hundred squads for 2026

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Direct signings
Alice Capsey

Retained players
Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Birmingham Phoenix Men

Direct signings
Rehan Ahmed

Retained players
Jacob Bethell

London Spirit Women

TBC

London Spirit Men

TBC

Manchester Originals Women

TBC

Manchester Originals Men

TBC

Sunrisers Leeds Women

Retained players
Kate Cross, Phoebe Litchfield (Australia), Annabel Sutherland (Australia)

Sunrisers Leeds Men

Harry Brook - retained
Brydon Carse - retained

Direct signings
Nathan Ellis (Australia), Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

Retained players
Harry Brook, Brydon Carse

MI London Women

Direct signings
Danni Wyatt-Hodge

MI London Men

Retained players
Sam Curran, Will Jacks

Southern Brave Women

TBC

Southern Brave Men

TBC

Trent Rockets Women

Retained players
Nat Sciver-Brunt

Trent Rockets Men

Direct signings
Tim David (Australia)

Welsh Fire Women

TBC

Welsh Fire Men

TBC

