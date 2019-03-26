Kurt Angle to face AJ Styles in last SmackDown match

Kurt Angle faced Samoa Joe on Raw last night and tonight faces another old foe - AJ Styles - on SmackDown

Kurt Angle will have his final match on WWE SmackDown tonight - with AJ Styles his opponent.

Angle was once one of Team Blue's most prominent superstars, enjoying superb feuds against competitors such as Rey Mysterio and John Cena and even having a spell as the show's general manager.

He is currently in the midst of a farewell tour which will conclude with a WrestleMania match against his most recent adversary, Baron Corbin.

The final SmackDown-shaped stop on that tour comes against Styles, with whom he had a fierce rivalry during their time together in TNA between Angle's two WWE spells.

It comes just 24 hours after he wrapped up a similar rivalry - with Samoa Joe - with a somewhat fortunate win on Raw against one of his former sparring partners.

How will the New Day respond to Kofi Kingston's treatment last week?

What lies ahead for New Day?

Last week, Kofi Kingston survived a gruelling six-man gauntlet match, defeating The Bar, Samoa Joe, Rowan and Randy Orton in an awe-inspiring performance to seemingly earn the WWE title match at WrestleMania he desired.

However, Vince McMahon threw another obstacle into Kingston's road to WrestleMania, declaring that he also had to defeat the champion, Daniel Bryan, to get to The Show of Shows.

The WWE Champion took advantage of Kingston having competed for close to an hour, putting him down with his Running Knee for the three-count and dashing Kofi's WrestleMania dreams.

In the aftermath of this shocking turn of events, Kingston's fellow New Day members, Xavier Woods & Big E, threw out the idea of quitting WWE, a prospect which increased in likelihood following Twitter videos from Woods and Big E.

What will the latest twist in this ever-developing story be on tonight's SmackDown?

Four of the top women on SmackDown will compete for the chance to face women's champion Asuka at WrestleMania

Fatal four-way to decide Asuka's challenger

Carmella, Naomi, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will clash in a heated fatal four-way tonight to establish the identity of the woman who will face SmackDown women's champion Asuka at WrestleMania.

Fire & Desire's friendship has been on rocky ground as of late, as each's interference in the other's match against The Empress of Tomorrow backfired.

Rose and Deville look to be back on the same page, but will that be the case when a championship opportunity at WrestleMania hangs in the balance, especially with two former champions also in the mix?