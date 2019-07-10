WATCH: Otis delivers an incredible two-for-one suplex!

1:11 Otis hit Xavier Woods and Daniel Bryan with a unique piece of offense in their triple threat match on last night's SmackDown Otis hit Xavier Woods and Daniel Bryan with a unique piece of offense in their triple threat match on last night's SmackDown

Heavy Machinery's Otis is well known for his ability to catch the eye and his incredible strength - and used both last night for a unique double suplex.

His distinct personality is expressed through a set of dance moves which have already almost become the stuff of legend. As well as the hip thrust there is also the caterpillar he likes to perform at random intervals during his matches, usually before dropping an elbow on some poor unfortunate soul.

And then there's the strength, which has been increasingly displayed as he and his Heavy Machinery tag-team partner Tucker have climbed up the card on the blue brand.

Both men are fiendishly strong, an attribute which is perhaps apposite considering their catchphrase (and modus operandi) is 'steaks and weights'.

Last night, Otis spotted an opportunity to demonstrate both his unique move set and his vast strength by levelling both Daniel Bryan and Xavier Woods with a double suplex.

With their tag-team partners, the trio will contest the SmackDown tag titles at Extreme Rules on Sunday night, and this was a curious taste of what may lie ahead for that match.

