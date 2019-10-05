WWE: Major title change on first Friday night SmackDown

0:36 Joined by Rey Mysterio, Cain Velasquez explained that he came to SmackDown in search of Brock Lesnar Joined by Rey Mysterio, Cain Velasquez explained that he came to SmackDown in search of Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar won the Universal title from Kofi Kingston and was immediately attacked by former UFC rival Cain Velasquez on a hugely dramatic Friday night debut of SmackDown.

WWE's blue brand made their mark on the first Friday night offering, in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with an action-packed show filled with drama and star power.

In its main event, Lesnar took less than 10 seconds to defeat Kingston, dropping the champion with a single F5 before pinning him to secure the gold.

WWE Smackdown Live on

As Lesnar celebrated, Rey Mysterio's music began but the man who was viciously attacked by Lesnar last week had some back-up in the form of Velasquez, who won the UFC heavyweight title from Lesnar nine years ago.

Velasquez took Lesnar down and rained punches on the newly-crowned Universal champion, who beat a hasty retreat to the dressing room with his advocate Paul Heyman as the show went off the air.

There were plenty of brutal moments during the ladder match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens

Shane McMahon fired from WWE

A brutal ladder match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon, in which the WWE careers of both men were on the line ended with McMahon defeated and his employment terminated.

As was perhaps somewhat predictable for a match between two men for whom their own physical safety is rarely a key concern, there were several table and ladder spots which had the crowd wincing.

The chaos came to a conclusion when Owens picked McMahon up off a ladder and powerbombed him into a second one before climbing the ladder to claim the briefcase and give the boss's son his marching orders.

1:19 The Rock was delighted to be 'home' on SmackDown on Sky Sports The Rock was delighted to be 'home' on SmackDown on Sky Sports

The Rock returns - to Corbin's dismay

SmackDown opened in red-hot fashion, with Becky Lynch interrupted by Baron Corbin, who was in turn interrupted by a returning Rock.

The arrival of the 'most electrifying man in sports entertainment' almost took the roof off the Staples Center and he followed up his grand arrival with a People's Elbow and Rock Bottom on Corbin.

Rocky then toasted Lynch, who went on to partner up with Charlotte Flair to pick up a tag-team win over her Hell In A Cell opponent Sasha Banks and Bayley.