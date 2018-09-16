VOTE: Best Hell In A Cell moment in WWE history

Was the time The Undertaker threw Rikishi off the Cell your favourite Hell In A Cell moment?

Vote for your favourite moment in the history of WWE's most brutal match - the Hell In A Cell.

Over the past 21 years, the Cell has come to represent the most brutal match type the company offers and through that time there have been plenty of eye-catching - and look-away - moments.

From its very first outing in 1997, when Shawn Michaels faced The Undertaker, to last year's very, very near-miss by Shane McMahon on Kevin Owens, there have been death-defying Cell memories aplenty.

And ahead of this year's version of the event we want to know which one stands out as the best for you.