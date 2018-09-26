SmackDown: Samoa Joe invades AJ Styles' home

4:58 Samoa Joe visited AJ Styles' family home on last night's SmackDown, to the disgust of the WWE champion Samoa Joe visited AJ Styles' family home on last night's SmackDown, to the disgust of the WWE champion

Samoa Joe failed to turn up for his contract signing on SmackDown, instead paying a visit to AJ Styles' house.

Joe and Styles were due to put pen to paper to make their Super Show-Down match for the WWE championship official last night, and Paige was present to witness the in-ring declaration, complete with desk and paperwork.

But Joe had other ideas, instead travelling to the Styles family residence, where he broadcast a live video of himself on the big screen for the champion to see.

Despite Styles' pleas to the contrary, Joe walked up the steps and rang the doorbell, before the live transmission from Gainesville, Georgia was ended with the words "daddy's home".

What happened in Milwaukee?

What happened in Milwaukee?

With Rusev Day destroyed by Aiden English last week, the Bulgarian Brute sought the answer to a very simple and straightforward question: "Why?"

English was only too happy to provide an answer and an explanation for his seemingly unprovoked attack, stating he felt Lana had ruined their team and things were beaten when Rusev Day was about a duo rather than a trio.

And, he added before a monumental mic drop, Lana had not been entirely truthful with her husband either, making a jaw-dropping allegation about "that night in Milwaukee"...

Lynch runs riot - again

Lynch runs riot - again

Becky Lynch has been only too happy to ride roughshod over the SmackDown women's division since winning the title at Hell In A Cell and this week put an exclamation point on her newly-found aggression.

First she said former champion and now very much ex-best friend Charlotte Flair low with a backstage attack during a photoshoot.

Not content with taking Charlotte Flair's title, Becky Lynch also attacked her during a photoshoot this week

Then she exhibited some in-ring brutality to put down the latest challenger to her title, Lana, while throwing in some mean-spirited Milwaukee-related quips along the way.