Kofi Kingston breaks WWE tag title record as he passes 954 days as a champion

No WWE superstar has held tag team gold for longer than Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston is now the longest reigning WWE tag champion of all time after passing 954 days with a belt.

Kingston is an eight-time tag team champion, with five of those reigns, including his current one, coming alongside Big E and Xavier Woods in the New Day.

His other tenures with the championships were with R-Truth, CM Punk and Evan Bourne. The New Day also hold the record for longest tag team title reign of all time at 483 days.

Billy Gunn - seen here alongside Road Dogg in the New Age Outlaws - was the previous longest-reigning tag champion prior to Kingston setting the new record

Kingston surpassed Billy Gunn - who held tag championship gold for 953 days as part of The Smoking Gunns, The New Age Outlaws and Billy & Chuck - and he recently topped WWE Hall of Famer Mr Fuji - who held the World tag straps with Professor Tanaka and Mr Saito for 932 days.

His next scheduled defence of the SmackDown tag team championship comes against Sheamus and Cesaro at WWE Super Show-Down, live on Sky Sports Box Office on October 6.