Carmella: I want WWE fans to hate me

Carmella has fine-tuned her character and continues to improve in the ring

Carmella says she wants the WWE fans to hate her and will do anything it takes to get such a reaction.

The former SmackDown champion is renowned for her put-downs of WWE followers on Twitter, a character trait in keeping with her on-screen persona of a spoiled brat.

Carmella - who progressed from NXT as the manager of Enzo Amore and Big Cass and has outlasted both on the main roster - says her hard-to-like persona is exactly "what is right" for how she is being positioned by the company.

Carmella lost her SmackDown title to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam but continues to be a key player on Tuesday nights

"I know my role as a bad guy is to get everyone to hate me," she told reporters. "If I try to act cool and do things that get a positive reaction, then I'm not doing anything for the person I'm in the ring with.

"I don't want to be somewhat cheered and somewhat hated. I went out there wanting people to hate me, and I'm going to do everything I possibly can to get everyone to do that.

"I just feel it's important to do what's right and not necessarily what is right for you but right for everybody."

Recently some of the boos have turned to cheers for Carmella and her "Mella is Money" catchphrase is beginning to become popular with the fans, perhaps against her wishes.

"The 'Mella Is Money' is something I just started saying," she added. "And now it's a thing. The laugh to me is kind of my natural laugh.

"If I really want to go nuts on laughing and think something is hilarious, that's how I laugh. I guess it has become a thing now."