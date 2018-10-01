How to book WWE Super Show-Down with Sky Sports Box Office

WWE Super Show-Down is live on Sky Sports Box Office at 10am on Saturday

The Undertaker returns to the ring against Triple H at Super Show-Down on Saturday morning - and here's how you can see the event with Sky Sports.

The Game will have Shawn Michaels in his corner for the match, while The Undertaker is second by his storyline brother Kane at an event which begins at 10am on Saturday morning on Sky Sports Box Office live from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

There will also be four WWE title matches taking place Down Under, with the feature attraction being a no-disqualification, no count-out match for the WWE championship between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.

Triple H and The Undertaker will compete at Super Show-Down - with Shawn Michaels and Kane providing back-up

Becky Lynch also puts the SmackDown women's title on the line against Charlotte Flair, and Sheamus and Cesaro challenge The New Day for the blue brand's tag championships.

Daniel Bryan is up against The Miz in a No 1 contender's match and The Shield - Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins - throw down with Braun Strowman and Raw tag champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Ronda Rousey joins forces with the Bella Twins to take on the Riott Squad in six-woman tag action, while Australia's own iconic duo of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay face Naomi and Asuka.

John Cena returns to the ring in Melbourne on Saturday morning

Bobby Lashley and John Cena are in action against Kevin Owens and Elias and Melbourne's Buddy Murphy challenges Cedric Alexander for his Cruiserweight title.

You can book WWE Super Show-Down NOW by clicking HERE.

Viewers can also book using their Sky TV remote by pressing the 'Box office' button and following on-screen instructions or by calling 03442 410 888. (Only bookings via Sky TV remote are recordable using Sky Plus).

Super Show-Down will be repeated on Sky Sports Box Office (channel 491) BUT NOT Sky Sports HD Box Office (492) between 10am and 8pm on Sunday, October 7 and Tuesday, October 9.

The event is priced at £14.95 for UK customers, €21.95 for viewers in the Republic of Ireland.