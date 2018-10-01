WATCH: Jeff Hardy's journey to his first Hell In A Cell match

11:06 Watch Jeff Hardy prepare to fulfil his nine-year ambition to compete a Hell in a Cell Match Watch Jeff Hardy prepare to fulfil his nine-year ambition to compete a Hell in a Cell Match

Jeff Hardy had the first Hell In A Cell match of his career last month - and here's an inside look at the journey he took to it.

Hardy took on Randy Orton at the pay-per-view event of the same name two weeks ago in an enormously brutal match which will live long in the memory of WWE fans.

It came to an end when Hardy missed a dive off the ceiling of the cage onto Orton, his body plunging through a table to pave the way for Orton to pick up a pinfall victory.

Hardy left his Hell In A Cell match against Orton on a stretcher

In this 'behind the scenes' look at his preparations for the Cell match, Hardy talks about being involved in such a contest had always been on his pro wrestling bucket list and that he was preparing himself to fulfill a 'life wish'.

"My whole career has been about days like this," he says in this intriguing examination of what life is like for a WWE performer prior to a huge match and, in Hardy's case, what was a huge moment in his career.

Click on the video above to go through Jeff's journey to Hell In A Cell with him...