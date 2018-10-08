Rey Mysterio confirmed for SmackDown 1000, live on Sky Sports

Rey Mysterio will be back in WWE for the 1000th episode of SmackDown next week

Rey Mysterio will make his WWE return at the 1000th episode of SmackDown, live on Sky Sports on October 16.

Mysterio's most recent WWE work was as a surprise entrant in the Greatest Royal Rumble in April, which came three months after a similar appearance at the Royal Rumble, where he was eliminated by Finn Balor.

The 43-year-old was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble in January

The much-loved Mexican superstar spent 13 years with WWE, a run which ended in 2015, after establishing himself as one of the best high-flyers in the world during World Championship Wrestling's showcase of luchadors in the late-1990s.

Mysterio, 43, won the WWE world championship three times, was a tag-team champion on four occasions and won the 2006 Royal Rumble during a superb run.

He has been competing regularly on the independent circuit in the United States and his native Mexico, as well as making special guest appearances in Japan.

Mysterio met Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during the club's summer tour of the United States

The 1000th episode of SmackDown, which is live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am on the night of Tuesday October 16, also features the return of the Evolution faction, which will see Batista back in WWE.