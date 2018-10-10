WATCH: Charlotte Flair spears Becky Lynch through the SmackDown set!

1:20 Watch as Charlotte Flair spears former best friend Becky Lynch through the SmackDown set Watch as Charlotte Flair spears former best friend Becky Lynch through the SmackDown set

The rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch grows increasingly brutal by the day but reached a new height on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Typically it has been Lynch who has been the aggressor and that was again the case on Tuesday night when she circumnavigated the stipulation that she could lose her title by disqualification by instead turning the match with Flair into a brawl outside the ring.

That led to a double count-out and ensured the title remains around the waist of the Lass Kicker.

Incensed by that outcome, Flair took out her frustrations with extreme consequences - for both women.

After being laid out on the entrance ramp, she got back to her feet and charged at the retreating Lynch, who was by then stood in front of the LED boards and in prime position for the Spear.

What followed was a collision which caused damage to the stage scenery and Lynch and Flair, who suffered a nasty cut on her arm, and took the rivalry to a new level of brutality.

Click on the video above to witness this savage SmackDown moment!