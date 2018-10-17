WWE News

WATCH: Best of SmackDown 1000

Last Updated: 17/10/18 12:33pm
1:58
We have picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown
There were plenty of blasts from the past on the 100th anniversary episode of SmackDown.

The Evolution quarter - Triple H, Batista, Ric Flair and Randy Orton - were reunited for the special edition from the blue brand, although it was an event which did not pass without incident.

Rey Mysterio made his in-ring return with a match against Shinsuke Nakamura, and Edge was the host for a special episode of The Cutting Edge featuring a recently fired-up and - truth be told - somewhat harsh Becky Lynch.

But between the nostalgia there was also plenty of in-ring action, and we've curated the most eye-catching moments into one handy bite-sized package!

Click on the video above to check out the best bits and don't forget to catch the SmackDown repeat in full at 10pm on Sky Sports Action HD every Wednesday.

