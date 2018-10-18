The Good, The Bad and The NXT: WWE's weekly winners and losers

Seth Rollins' quarrels with Shield colleague Dean Ambrose continue, but he remains in fine in-ring form

SmackDown 1000 was the highlight of another packed week in WWE as superstars past and present celebrated the incredible achievement for the Tuesday night brand.

Both shows also continued the build-up towards WWE's two upcoming pay-per-views, Evolution, and Crown Jewel, in what is a packed schedule.

2:44 Seth Rollins qualified for the World Cup on this week's Raw Seth Rollins qualified for the World Cup on this week's Raw

Good Week

Seth Rollins (Raw)

The Architect of The Shield may have pulled double duty this week on Raw as a singles star and then in order to support his Shield team-mates, but he was able to secure the victory in both matches and is now one of just eight men who has qualified for the first ever WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel.

Rollins may have his own issues in The Shield as it appears Dean Ambrose is looking to pick a fight with the current Intercontinental champion, but the trio has held it together over the past few weeks and because of this it was The Dogs of War whose alliance came crashing down this week on Raw following their loss in the main event.

Rey Mysterio made a winning return to SmackDown this week

Rey Mysterio (SmackDown)

Rey Mysterio made his return to SmackDown Live as part of the celebrations on their 1000th episode and was able to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura to qualify for the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel in his first match back.

There was no ring rust on Mysterio, who was able to brush aside the United States Champion and has now been handed a title opportunity at Starrcade on November 24.

SmackDown has been looking for a standout star ever since the most recent Superstar Shakeup and finally, the Tuesday night brand has a draw again.

Bobby Fish made his presence felt in the Undisputed Era's match against War Raiders

Bobby Fish (NXT)

Bobby Fish has been on the sidelines in NXT ever since March when he suffered a torn ACL and MCL. While he has still able to appear alongside Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly during that time, Roderick Strong was brought in to replace him.

This week on NXT, Fish was finally able to make his mark when he helped his team-mates to retain the tag titles by running to the ring and attacking War Raiders with a chair.

This is the first action Fish has seen in NXT in more than six months and finally with Takeover: War Games on the horizon, Undisputed Era are back to full strength.

4:58 Nothing was off limits for Ronda Rousey as she exacted her revenge against Nikki and Brie Bella Nothing was off limits for Ronda Rousey as she exacted her revenge against Nikki and Brie Bella

Bad Week

Nikki Bella (Raw)

Nikki Bella thought she was smart last week when she attacked Ronda Rousey from behind and set up a women's title match against the former UFC champion at Evolution next weekend.

But this week on Raw, Rousey wanted answers and even though the Bella Twins attempted to fight their corner there were a few personal details brought into their promo that definitely left the former Divas Champion stinging.

Nikki now sees that it was not a wise decision to turn on Rousey, but in just over a week's time, both women step into the ring and when the talking stops and the action does the talking, Nikki will realise the true extent of her mistake.

Rusev managed to get his hands on Aiden English - but only after a quickfire loss to The Miz

Rusev (SmackDown)

Rusev has been overlooked for most of his career on the main roster but this week he took on The Miz as he hoped to qualify for the World Cup and was shockingly defeated within a minute.

The only saving grace for Rusev was the fact Aiden English was at ringside and he was able to get some revenge on his former friend and team-mate after weeks of him trying to get between the former United States Champion and his wife.

Rusev deserved to be part of the World Cup, but obviously, this year was not his year. Hopefully, his upcoming feud with Aiden English will be enough to push him back into the main-event picture.

Nikki Cross was denied the chance to complete her match with Bianca Belair

Nikki Cross (NXT)

Nikki Cross just cannot catch a break. Her first match with Bianca Belair was ruled a double countout and after weeks of begging General Manager William Regal for a second chance at the EST of NXT, this match was ruled a no contest after Aleister Black interrupted.

Black wanted to know who it was that attacked him, since Cross was the only witness, but Black chose the worst possible moment to interfere in her match since she was on her way to becoming the first woman to pin Belair in singles competition.

She will have to wait for Regal to grant her another rematch - which could be months away.