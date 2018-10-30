WATCH: Highlights of WWE Raw

1:50 We have picked out the best moves from the top matches from this week's WWE Raw We have picked out the best moves from the top matches from this week's WWE Raw

It was the week which saw two legends of the ring - and a Beast and a Monster - collide live on Raw.

Shawn Michaels returned to ensure The Undertaker would hear the Sweet Chin Music one last time as the Brothers of Destruction and the brothers of D-Generation X put the finishing touches on the build-up to their Crown Jewel showdown.

There was a clash between Beast and Monster with Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman throwing down ahead of their own Saudi Arabian night, where the vacant Universal title will be up for grabs.

Inside the ring, a whopping seven contests were jammed into the show, with an epic 10-woman tag match leading the way as the Riott Squad joined up with Mickie James and Alicia Fox in a bid to avenge their Evolution defeat.

Add in a dash of Nia Jax v Ember Moon, a sprinkling of Dolph Ziggler v Apollo Crews and a pinch of Finn Balor against Bobby Lashley and the ingredients were in place for the perfect Raw recipe.

Cut yourself a slice of the action and check it out with our highlights reel above!