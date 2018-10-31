SmackDown: Samoa Joe replaces Daniel Bryan at WWE Crown Jewel

3:26 Samoa Joe will get a shot at AJ Styles' WWE championship at Crown Jewel, replacing Daniel Bryan Samoa Joe will get a shot at AJ Styles' WWE championship at Crown Jewel, replacing Daniel Bryan

Samoa Joe will face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel after Daniel Bryan was injured on SmackDown.

Bryan was scheduled to face Styles in Saudi Arabia but the pair were booked in an impromptu title match by commissioner Shane McMahon on Tuesday night.

He 'tweaked' his knee on a dive to the outside during the contest and Styles capitalised on it, putting the Yes movement leader in a Calf Crusher to collect a victory by tap-out.

The pair shared a post-match handshake in a sign of mutual respect but there was no such warmth from Joe, who levelled Styles from behind and proceeded to beat him down on the mat before raising the belt above his head.

That led to the champion to demand a match against Joe at Crown Jewel and general manager Paige was happy to oblige that wish.

The New Day dressed as The Brood for their Halloween-themed match

New Day collect Halloween victory

Cosplay was the name of the game in a Halloween-theme Trick or Street Fight between Big E and Cesaro, with pumpkins and various spooky items - plus several trays of pancakes - scattered around the ring.

The New Day did a Brood tribute, with Big E as Gangrel and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods taking the Edge and Christian roles, while Sheamus was styled like a Game of Thrones White Walker at ringside.

Several nasty-looking bumps were taken on the pumpkins but the famous Brood 'goblet of blood' moment was to the fore at the conclusion of this unique contest.

The Miz took a 619 from Rey Mysterio during a tag match which came after a stark warning from Shane McMahon

World Cup momentum for Hardy and Mysterio

In what could be the first step in building towards Survivor Series, Shane McMahon had a stark warning for his SmackDown crew ahead of their World Cup matches at Crown Jewel - lose to a Raw superstar, and you're fired.

Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio will go to Saudi Arabia the more confident pair after a tag-team win over The Miz and Randy Orton on Tuesday night's show.

Hardy picked up the winning pinfall following a swanton bomb from himself and a 619 from the returning lucha star on Miz but their post-match celebrations were cut short by a vicious RKO each courtesy of the Viper.