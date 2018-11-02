Seth Rollins: I want Shawn Michaels match

Seth Rollins is regarded as one of the best workers in WWE - and wants to square off with one of their best in-ring technicians of all time

Seth Rollins says he hopes Shawn Michaels' shock return to the ring may lead to a "dream" match between the two.

The Heartbreak Kid is slated for a sensational return to the ring more than eight years after his retirement and seemingly hanging up his boots for good.

He will join forces with his D-Generation X pal Triple H at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia live on Sky Sports Box Office on Friday night, and the turnaround by Michaels has certainly raised a few eyebrows - not least with Rollins.

Sky Sports spoke to Rollins as part of a global media conference, during which the Intercontinental champion hailed the Showstopper as his greatest inspirations in the business - before admitting he hopes he will still get the chance to go one on one with the Hall of Famer.

Shawn Michaels is coming out of retirement after eight years at Crown Jewel

"The dream match is easy for me, as that's Shawn Michaels," Rollins said.

"I don't know if that will ever happen but obviously he's coming back for this big-time match at Crown Jewel.

"Maybe some more [matches] are on the table, who knows? I think Shawn was the guy who made me feel like I could do what he was doing.

"He is someone who wasn't huge physically but he had a great personality, a ton of charisma, and a lot of fight in him.

"He is the guy who inspired me to push myself and think that maybe a small kid from Iowa could be a WWE superstar someday."