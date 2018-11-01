The Good, The Bad and The NXT: WWE's weekly winners and losers

Renee Young has reached new heights with her commentary on WWE

The women of WWE took over Long Island this past weekend as they presented the first ever all-women's pay-per-view which has been seen as a huge success.

WWE will now switch focus as Crown Jewel, which takes place on Friday evening live from Saudi Arabia and will see the first ever WWE World Cup staged.

Good Week

Renee Young (Raw)

Renee Young isn't technically a WWE performer, but she was a huge part of Evolution on Sunday night as she provided colour commentary alongside Michael Cole and Beth Phoenix before returning to her usual position the following night on Raw.

Renee made history when she was added to the commentary table on a permanent basis back in September, and she could be making history in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

It has been reported that Renee Young will be the only female that is allowed to work the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in the Middle East, where she will be resuming her usual duties behind the commentary desk.

This is a huge step for WWE and women all over the world since no women were allowed to be part of the previous show in Saudi Arabia back in April.

Samoa Joe will get a shot at AJ Styles' WWE championship at Crown Jewel on Friday night

Samoa Joe (SmackDown)

Samoa Joe hasn't been seen on WWE TV since his loss to AJ Styles back at Hell in a Cell and reports have suggested that the former NXT Champion has been dealing with an injury, which didn't stop him making his return to the ring this week on SmackDown, where he attacked AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.

This ambush has since led to WWE announcing that Joe will be reinserted into the WWE championship picture and be handed the chance to face Styles at Crown Jewel, which could be the perfect place for Joe to become champion.

Shayna Baszler became the first ever two-time NXT women's champion at Evolution

Shayna Baszler (NXT)

The first ever all-women's pay-per-view made history in so many different ways, one of these being the fact that the women of NXT were given the chance to fight at a main roster pay-per-view.

This is the first time that an NXT championship has been defended at a main roster event and the match itself definitely lived up to the hype.

Baszler was able to win back her title when Kairi Sane refused to submit to the Kirifuda Clutch, but after she passed out, The Queen of Spades was handed the win via forfeit.

Baszler made history by becoming the first ever two-time NXT Women's Champion and also gained a helping hand in her match from fellow four Horsewomen members Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Finn Balor has regular matches on Raw but is something of a man without a country

Bad Week

Finn Balor (Raw)

A few years ago, Balor was the first ever Universal Champion but it seems he has managed to fall very far from grace in recent times.

Balor doesn't even have a match at Crown Jewel and despite defeating Bobby Lashley last week on Raw and winning via disqualification this week as well, it was Lashley who was given the place in the WWE World Cup after John Cena dropped out.

Balor has nothing going forward right now with his place in the Mixed Match Challenge seemingly taking priority over everything else and him only being handed throwaway matches on Monday Night Raw.

Daniel Bryan lost to AJ Styles on SmackDown and will not compete at Crown Jewel

Daniel Bryan (SmackDown)

Daniel Bryan has refused to travel to Saudi Arabia with WWE for Crown Jewel, which is why he was replaced in his WWE Championship match with Samoa Joe this past week.

Bryan and AJ Styles staged their Crown Jewel match on SmackDown Live last night which saw Bryan tap out clean to the Calf Crusher as Styles retained his Championship.

Bryan won't be part of the show this Friday and after tapping out to Styles this week on SmackDown it doesn't appear as though he has a storyline as part of the show moving forward, which isn't what Bryan will want heading into Survivor Series.

Undisputed Era will once again compete in the War Games at a TakeOver later this month

The Undisputed Era (NXT)

The Undisputed Era were set to battle War Raiders this week on NXT, but instead were attacked backstage by Hanson and Rowe before Ricochet and Pete Dunne joined the brawl and general manager William Regal announced that all eight men would collide inside War Games the night before Survivor Series.

Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era barely made it out of War Games last year and now they will be painfully aware of the brutality that awaits them when they are locked in the cage with four of their bitterest enemies.