WATCH: Hulk Hogan returns to WWE at Crown Jewel event!

2:35 Watch as Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan makes his return to WWE at Crown Jewel! Watch as Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan makes his return to WWE at Crown Jewel!

Hulk Hogan made a shock return to WWE at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

The Hall of Famer was announced as the host of the event and made his entrance to the familiar sounds of his original "Real American" theme music.

He gave a speech to the crowd before making way for the event's first match, a World Cup quarter-final between Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton.

Hogan was the subject of a three-year suspension by the company after he was recorded using a racial slur in 2015 but was reinstated in July.

Current WWE superstars The New Day and Titus O'Neil issued statements responding to Hogan's return and his appearance at Crown Jewel was the first time he has been used by the company.

In September, he gave an interview thanking the fans for their support, saying: "The fans are just so loyal. We're all human, we all make mistakes, and I've made crazy, boneheaded mistakes. I'm not perfect, but I am trying to make a positive impact every day."

Click on the video above to watch the Hulkster's latest comeback to WWE!