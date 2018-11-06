WWE News

WWE superstar Triple H undergoes pectoral surgery

Last Updated: 06/11/18 3:47pm

Triple H and Shawn Michaels announce ring return on Monday Night RAW
WWE superstar Triple H has undergone surgery after tearing his right pectoral muscle at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

The wrestler, real name Paul Levesque, injured himself early on in the match which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Game suffered the injury during a spot where he flipped over the corner turnbuckles and landed at the ringside area.

Despite the injury, he continued and went on to win against The Undertaker and Kane with the help of his tag partner and best friend Shawn Michaels.

Triple H continued to compete despite getting injured, even being chokeslammed through a table by Kane
This was Michaels' first match back inside the ring after his retirement at Wrestlemania XXVI, where he lost to The Undertaker in a Streak vs Career No Disqualification Match.

No time frame has been given on how long Triple H is expected to be out for but as a part-time performer, there will be no rush on him making a competitive comeback.

