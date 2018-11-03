WWE superstar Triple H tears pectoral muscle at Crown Jewel

1:38 Relive the best of the action from Crown Jewel which saw the return of Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels Relive the best of the action from Crown Jewel which saw the return of Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels

WWE has confirmed Triple H tore his right pectoral muscle in the main event of Crown Jewel and has flown back to the United States for treatment.

The Game suffered the injury during a spot where he flipped over the corner turnbuckles and landed at the ringside area.

He communicated to his tag-team partner Shawn Michaels - who was returning to the ring after eight years in retirement - that he was hurt and was visibly holding his right arm awkwardly for the remainder of the match.

No time frame has been given on how long Triple H is expected to be out for but as a part-time performer there will be no rush on him making a competitive comeback.

Michaels and Triple H, reunited as D-Generation X, beat the Brothers of Destruction, Kane and The Undertaker in the final match of WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

The win was secured when Kane was given a Pedigree by Triple H and pinned clean in the centre of the ring.