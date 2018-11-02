Big shocks at WWE Crown Jewel as new Universal champion crowned

1:38 Watch the best of the action from WWE Crown Jewel,which saw the return of Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels Watch the best of the action from WWE Crown Jewel,which saw the return of Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels

A new WWE Universal champion was crowned in controversial circumstances on a night of shocks at Crown Jewel.

Hulk Hogan made his return to a WWE event after a three-year suspension to kick off the show in what was the first of a series of shocks throughout a show which had courted controversy before it had even started.

The debate will rage about the destination of the Universal title, which was vacated due to Roman Reigns' leukaemia and immediately recaptured by the man from whom he had taken it at Survivor Series, Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar is once again on top of WWE after regaining the Universal title

Lesnar beat Braun Strowman in a short match which featured five F5s and a pre-match belt shot to the back of the head on the Monster by Raw general manager Baron Corbin.

It reignites the 'absent champion' storyline which involved Lesnar for more than 500 days and is especially intriguing as he is in training ahead of an expected return to UFC in January.

The main event of Crown Jewel saw Shawn Michaels make a winning return to the ring after eight years in retirement.

The Heartbreak Kid teamed with Triple H in a D-Generation X reunion to take on the Brothers of Destruction, Kane and Undertaker.

The Game appeared to sustain an injury during the contest but recovered to deliver the crucial Pedigree on Kane to secure a winning return for his old friend.

The WWE World Cup was won by Shane McMahon after a late twist to the proceedings

Shane McMahon won the WWE World Cup after introducing himself as a late replacement for the injured Miz.

The Miz tweaked a knee diving to the outside prior to his final with Dolph Ziggler and McMahon substituted himself in, hitting a Coast to Coast to take the win and the trophy.

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe battled for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel

AJ Styles retained the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe and The Bar also kept hold of the SmackDown tag-team titles thanks to some well-timed interference from The Big Show in their defence against The New Day.

