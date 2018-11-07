WWE star Titus O'Neil says there is no ill will towards returning Hulk Hogan

WWE superstar Titus O'Neil bears no ill will towards the returning Hulk Hogan and accepts the company's decision to bring him back.

Hogan was restored to the WWE Hall of Fame in July after a three-year 'suspension' which was put in place after he was recorded using a racial slur.

He made his on-screen return as the host of the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Friday night and O'Neil - who released a statement questioning the move to put Hogan back in the Hall of Fame - says there is no ill feeling in the locker room about the decision.

"It's not my decision who goes where, I support whatever decision the company goes with," O'Neil said in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports. "But at the same time we are all independent thinkers; I have no ill will towards Hulk Hogan whatsoever.

"He's a part of the WWE family and as a part of the WWE family we embrace him and we'll make whatever we have to work, work.

"At the end of the day we're all entertainers, we're not politicians, we're not advocates for one thing or another unless we choose to be and there's not been one entertainer in the history of WWE who has been at a higher level of WWE than Hulk Hogan.

"Him going over to Saudi Arabia was a decision that was made solely on the basis of being entertaining and I know the princes and the fans over there ate it up.

"They wanted him over there before too and it was good for the fans there to see him and for him to get that rush of the crowd."

