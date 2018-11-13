WWE SmackDown: Raw team to respond after Monday night invasion?

Will there be a Raw response to the heavy beating the SmackDown crew gave them last night?

The SmackDown crew will be on the guard against the repercussions of the Becky Lynch-led invasion of Raw on Tuesday night.

The blue brand's women's champion took a Tuesday night squad to Kansas City to attack their female rivals ahead of Survivor Series and a message was well and truly sent.

As well as laying waste to the women's team for the traditional five-on-five elimination match, Lynch herself also scored a psychological victory over her opponent for Sunday night, Ronda Rousey.

After putting the former UFC champion in the Dis-Arm-Her in the locker room, Lynch then led her team-mates to a ringside assault which ended with her bloodied but triumphant after using a steel chair on Rousey.

SmackDown takes place in St Louis on Tuesday night and it is unlikely the Raw locker room will take Monday night's attack lying down, so we could see a further collision to build up for Survivor Series.

Charlotte Flair was part of the invading SmackDown team - but will she be the squad captain on Sunday night?

Will Flair captain the women's team?

One key issue to be resolved on the SmackDown side for the Survivor Series head-to-head is whether or not Charlotte Flair will captain the women's squad.

Flair was conspicuous by her presence in last night's attack but remains very much an enemy of Lynch and she may not feel fully comfortable committing to the SmackDown cause.

There are seemingly no internal problems on the blue side - in stark contrast to the Raw team, where the exclusion of Bayley and Sasha Banks could be something which returns to haunt them - with the exception of Flair's issues and it will be interesting to see how that plays out.

Could a Wyatt Family reunion be on the cards?

Tag-team selection to be finalised

Raw completed their picks for the gigantic 10-against-10 tag-team elimination match at Survivor Series, with The Ascension, Lucha House Party, The Revival, The B Team and Chad Gable & Bobby Roode all included.

The New Day and The Usos are joint captains for the blue squad, which does appear to pick itself with some heavyweight duos plying their trade on Tuesday night.

And I saw when the Lamb opened one



of the seals, and I heard, as it were the



noise of thunder, one of the four



beasts saying, come and see. #Raw



4 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 13, 2018

The Bar cannot compete as they face AoP in the champion-against-champion tussle, which means it's down to Gallows & Anderson, Sanity and the Colons.

Unless there's more to the tweets sent by Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt than meets the eye, and a Wyatt Family reunion is on the cards...