WWE Survivor Series gold: Goldberg beats Brock Lesnar

For today's Survivor Series flashback we remember the time Goldberg conquered the Beast himself, Brock Lesnar.

The majority of Goldberg's matches during his famous undefeated streak in World Championship Wrestling could be placed in the 'don't blink or you may miss it' file and this also qualifies for that category.

Goldberg showed that - despite an absence of more than 12 years - there was plenty of life left in the old dog, disposing of Lesnar in rapid, and unforgettable, order.

It would pave the way for an eventual Universal title win at the expense of Kevin Owens five months later and another famous - and famously brief - clash with Lesnar at the following WrestleMania.

Click on the video above to experience this Survivor Series moment one more time - but don't blink, or you may miss it...

