Jefferson Lake

WWE superstar Becky Lynch: Conor McGregor is like me

Becky Lynch feels there are similarities between her and Conor McGregor
WWE SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch is happy to be compared to UFC star Conor McGregor as she feels they are the "faces" of their respective industries.

Lynch has displayed a new level of aggression in the ring in the past few months and been particularly savage in her taunts and insults of opponents, both at events and on social media.

It is a policy which has made her arguably the top star in WWE and one who has dominated the build-up to Sunday's Sky Sports Box Office event, Survivor Series.

It has also led to numerous comparisons to fellow Dubliner McGregor - and Lynch is completely happy with that.

"I think it's because we're both from Ireland, we both run our mouths a lot and we both back it up," Lynch told Sky Sports.

"There's something about the Irish maybe. We have the gift of the gab and I've got the gift and the gab.

"He's a star and he's the face of the fight game. I'm the face of WWE whether anyone wants to admit it or not, I am the face of WWE.

"I'm the most talked about in my industry and he's the most talked about in his industry so I guess that's a good comparison."

But she also commented: "This is just me, this is how I feel. I've been compared to some people but this is all me, they haven't necessarily been my influences.

"This is how I feel, this is what I want and this is what I'm taking."

