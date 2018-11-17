WWE Survivor Series gold: The Shield makes its debut

1:21 Relive the classic Survivor Series moment when The Shield announced themselves to the WWE Relive the classic Survivor Series moment when The Shield announced themselves to the WWE

Six years ago, Survivor Series gave birth to one of the most popular factions of the modern-day WWE era - The Shield.

CM Punk had his hands full when he defended the WWE title in a triple-threat match in Indianapolis that year, squaring off against both Ryback and John Cena in a triple threat main event.

But he would receive some back-up in the form of a trio of mysterious men dressed all in black and hell-bent on destruction, as they proved when they put Ryback through an announcers' desk with a triple powerbomb.

The group would come to be called The Shield - and that move the Shield Bomb. They would also go on to multiple world championships and tag-team titles and one, a certain Roman Reigns, would defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

It all began, however, on one November night at Survivor Series, where The Shield was born, and the rich tapestry of pro wrestling history was altered forever.

