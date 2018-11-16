WWE News

Sky Sports WWE Lock Up: Becky Lynch interview and Survivor Series

Join the Sky Sports Lock Up podcast for a special double helping this week!
Join the Sky Sports Lock Up podcast for a special double helping this week!

It's a double helping of the Lock Up this week as the crew meet Becky Lynch and talk all things Survivor Series.

WWE editor Jefferson Lake sat down with the Lass Kicker for a 20-minute interview with the hottest property in pro wrestling today as the company wrapped up their European tour.

Would the now-postponed match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have come too soon if it was taking place this weekend?
Would the now-postponed match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have come too soon if it was taking place this weekend?

Lynch spoke openly about the "match that might have been" with Ronda Rousey, the influence of Conor McGregor on her latest character developments and that epic Evolution clash with Charlotte Flair.

It's then back to the studio for the second offering of the week as the Sky Sports News duo Anton Toloui and Michael Bridge are joined by Sky's own women's division representative Jazz to discuss all the pre-Survivor Series twists and turns.

Find out which match Anton compares to the misplaced adrenaline rush of a university microwaved lasagne, and hear the crew's thoughts on all of the key contest at Sunday night's Box Office extravaganza!

Click here to download both of these episodes and to access an archive featuring interviews with Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and much more!

