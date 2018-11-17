Make your WWE Survivor Series predictions!

Daniel Bryan's first assignment as WWE champion is to face the Beast, Brock Lesnar, at Survivor Series

Survivor Series heads to Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night - so how do you think it will go down?

Raw and SmackDown battle for the end-of-year bragging rights in their traditional evening of head-to-head tussles with some intriguing matches scheduled.

Charlotte Flair has stepped up as an injury-enforced replacement for Becky Lynch in her champion-against-champion battle against Ronda Rousey between the women of red and blue.

Lesnar got the better of Styles at last year's Survivor Series and it will be interesting to see in which direction the contest goes this time around.

There is a mouth-watering match in prospect between United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Intercontinental champ Seth Rollins, while 10 double acts will compete in an epic 20-man collision in a battle for tag supremacy.

Alexa Bliss leads the Raw women's squad of Nia Jax, Tamina, Mickie James, Natalya and Ruby Riott into action against Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, Sonya Deville and a mystery fifth partner.

For the men's elimination match, Raw have Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley facing off against Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, The Miz and Jeff Hardy.

So that's the line-up but how do you think it will go?...