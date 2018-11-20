WWE: Three matches confirmed for TLC event in December

Seth Rollins will defend his Intercontinental title against former Shield colleague Dean Ambrose

Seth Rollins and Ronda Rousey will put their titles on the line in two of the three confirmed matches for TLC, live on Sky Sports Box Office on December 16.

The event will also see Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin compete in a tables, ladders and chairs match as The Monster Among Men finally gets the opportunity to give the Raw general manager "these hands" in a one-on-one contest.

The match is Strowman's reward for helping Raw to win the five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series on their way to a 6-0 whitewash of their SmackDown counterparts.

Braun Strowman has been keen to face Baron Corbin after he cost him the Universal title at Crown Jewel

Rousey will defend her Raw title against Nia Jax as per the stipulation of the latter's victory in the battle royal at the Evolution pay-per-view in November.

The pair met for the championship at Money In The Bank in June, where Rousey won by disqualification after she was attacked by a briefcase-wielding Alexa Bliss.

Bliss then cashed in the briefcase and pinned Jax to win their title and end what is her only reign to date.

Alexa Bliss interfered in the match the last time Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax met for the Raw championship

Rollins defends his belt against Ambrose as part of their post-Shield break-up and in a match which is brimming with potential.

Both competitors are strong in-ring talents and the match build gives it an extra layer of intrigue which could elevate it into match-of-the-night contention.

TLC is live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday December 16.