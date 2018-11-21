WWE News

News

WATCH: Randy Orton unmasks Rey Mysterio in controversial SmackDown attack

Last Updated: 21/11/18 12:42pm
3:02
Randy Orton delivered a devastating RKO to Rey Mysterio in their first SmackDown battle in more than 12 years - and then took things to a new level of villainy
Randy Orton delivered a devastating RKO to Rey Mysterio in their first SmackDown battle in more than 12 years - and then took things to a new level of villainy

Randy Orton plumbed new depths of villainy on SmackDown this week when he removed Rey Mysterio's famous mask.

Mysterio is known as "the man of a thousand masks" and wears a different one from his vast collection to each of his matches.

But his selection for SmackDown this week ended up in the hands of Orton after he ripped it from Mysterio's head after a brutal - and completely unnecessary - post-match attack.

The removal of a mask against a competitor's will is seen as a great sign of disrespect as lucha tradition dictates that the mask represents the person's character.

WWE Late Night Smackdown

November 21, 2018, 10:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

It is not unknown for wrestlers in Mexico to not only wear the mask for the entirety of their career, but also when making public appearances away from the ring - legendary wrestler El Santo was buried wearing his iconic silver mask when he died in 1984.

What Mysterio will make of this action is not known at this stage but is likely to be meted out in physical terms in the coming weeks.

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Becky Lynch exclusive!

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

Watch on NOW TV

Watch the action with a Sky Sports Pass

©2018 Sky UK