WWE: Braun Strowman set for elbow surgery after Raw attack

Braun Strowman was injured during a brutal attack from Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley on Raw

Braun Strowman will undergo surgery on his injured elbow following the attack on him on this week's Raw.

Strowman suffered the injury in the angle which saw acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley hold him down and hit his extended arm with a set of steel ring steps.

He is due to face Corbin in a tables, ladders and chairs match at the next Sky Sports Box Office pay-per-view, TLC, on December 16, but the status of that match is currently unclear.

He has also been withdrawn from the Mixed Match Challenge, in which he had partnered Ember Moon to the knockout bracket.

Strowman was promised both a match with Baron Corbin and a Universal title shot at Brock Lesnar for helping Raw beat SmackDown at Survivor Series on Sunday

The 35-year-old Strowman is arguably the top competitor on Raw at present, with Roman Reigns currently undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

He has long been touted as a potential successor to Brock Lesnar as the 'monster' champion of WWE and very rarely loses matches, either on television or at live events.

Strowman rose to popularity in his program with Reigns last year, which was characterised by several backstage attacks and incredible feats of strength from a competitor with a background in competing in strongman events.