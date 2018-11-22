Ronda Rousey reveals injuries after extreme Survivor Series match with Charlotte Flair

3:20 Ronda Rousey revealed her injuries suffered at the hands of Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series. Video from RondaRousey.com. Ronda Rousey revealed her injuries suffered at the hands of Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series. Video from RondaRousey.com.

Ronda Rousey has revealed the extent of the injuries she suffered at Survivor Series in a video on her YouTube channel.

Rousey was involved in a match with Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series which ended when Flair used a kendo stick on the Raw women's champion, forcing a disqualification.

Flair then went on to hit Rousey several more times on the arms and legs, breaking the stick on her, before doing her Natural Selection finisher onto a steel chair and then wrapping the chair around Rousey's neck - and stamping on it to crush her throat.

Rousey left the arena battered, bruised and bleeding from a cut to the mouth, and although she was able to compete on Raw the following night, the effects were eventually felt.

In the video, which was posted on her YouTube channel, Rousey is interviewed by her husband Travis Browne and demonstrates the damage that was inflicted on her in Sunday's brutal match.

Click on the video above to check out the extent of Rousey's injuries and click here to watch the video in full...