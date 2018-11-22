Sky Sports WWE Lock Up: Survivor Series review!

Has Ronda Rousey been the best wrestler in WWE in 2018? The Lock Up team examine her credentials in the wake of another superb pay-per-view performance

The Lock Up team are riding the crest of the women's wrestling wave as they look back at Survivor Series.

Sky Sports WWE Editor Jefferson Lake is joined by Emma Paton of Sky Sports News and producer Faz in an in-depth analysis of Sunday's spectacular Box Office event in Los Angeles.

The trio take a deep dive into the feature match from the event, the colossal tussle between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, and assess the wider implications of that match for Becky Lynch, the women's division and plans for next year's WrestleMania.

The Lock Up crew also break down the crowd reaction to Nia Jax and whether WWE is right or wrong to be marketing the real-life injury she gave Lynch in the build-up to Survivor Series.

With Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar producing an unexpected classic in the main event and Raw controversially winning 6-0 there was plenty to discuss in this week's episode.

Click here to download it and to visit the archive containing exclusive interviews with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura and many more!