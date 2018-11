1:38 We've picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown We've picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown

Relive the best bits of this week's SmackDown with a specially-crafted highlights reel.

We've compiled the best the blue brand had to offer in the aftermath of their 6-0 defeat at the hands of Team Raw on Survivor Series.

WATCH: Orton unmasks Mysterio

And don't forget - WWE Raw is repeated on Sky Sports Arena at 10pm on Wednesday night.