WWE development brand NXT UK to hold TakeOver event in Blackpool

Triple H confirmed there will be an NXT UK TakeOver event in January

WWE's British developmental brand NXT UK will hold a TakeOver event at Blackpool in January.

The promotion will stage the show at the Empress Ballroom, where the final of the United Kingdom championship tournament was held in 2017, on Saturday January 12.

The announcement was made by WWE's vice president of talent, live events and creative Triple H during the taping of the latest round of episodes of NXT UK in Liverpool on Saturday.

Several matches were confirmed for the event, with the top attraction being Moustache Mountain's defence of the United Kingdom tag-team championship against Zack Gibson and James Drake.

Pete Dunne has been WWE United Kingdom champion for 554 days

Eddie Dennis will also take on Dave Mastiff in a no-disqualification match and several other contests will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

"Two years ago, we told you we were coming to the UK to help you build your empire," said Triple H.

"Well you have done it, because here we stand today - NXT UK is one of the hottest brands on the planet - because of you.

"You have made this a success across the board. The reaction to it has been off the chart.

"Talent from around the world are begging to come into NXT UK, because it is one of the hottest things this industry has ever seen. We are going to go back to where it all began - Blackpool."