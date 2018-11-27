WWE SmackDown: Becky Lynch to return after time out injured

Becky Lynch is back on SmackDown tonight after an injury-enforced absence

Becky Lynch returns to WWE television for the first time since her concussion injury, live on SmackDown tonight.

Lynch has been sidelined since she was concussed by a punch from Nia Jax which also left her with a "broken face" and caused the postponement of her Survivor Series match with Ronda Rousey.

Charlotte Flair took her place in that contest and delivered an intense performance which included a savage post-match attack on Rousey, with several kendo sticks being broken on the Raw women's champion.

There is a school of thought that in doing so Flair stole some of Lynch's thunder but, considering her new, aggressive character leanings, it is unlikely Lynch will sit back and accept such a usurping.

Charlotte Flair went completely over the top with her vicious assault on Ronda Rousey after their match at Survivor Series

Meanwhile, there has been some interaction between Lynch and Rousey acolyte Shayna Baszler on Twitter, sparking speculation that there could be a reformation of the WWE Four Horsewomen to take on their MMA counterparts.

Tonight's SmackDown should provide some pointers about the direction in which this is going, and whether Lynch will treat Flair as a friend or a foe.

Jeff Hardy has been dazzling WWE crowds for 20 years

Twenty up for Jeff Hardy

Two decades ago, Jeff Hardy joined WWE alongside his brother Matt and revolutionised the industry with his daredevil style.

Several thousand Twists of Fate and - only slightly fewer swanton bombs - later and the Charismatic Enigma is ready to celebrate 20 years of awe-inspiring moments, championship victories and countless ups and downs with WWE.

What does the former WWE Champion have planned for this special occasion?

AJ Styles begins his quest to regain the WWE title from Daniel Bryan tonight

AJ Styles back on SmackDown

Since his yearlong reign as WWE champion was brought to a screeching halt by Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles has taken some time out of the television schedule, although he did appear at the non-televised Starrcade event at the weekend, at which he beat Samoa Joe in a cage match.

That will change tonight, when The Phenomenal One returns to respond to Bryan ahead of their championship rematch at TLC, live on Sky Sports Box Office on December 16.

Styles has the chance to immediately regain his crown against an opponent who exhibited a new side to his character in both his Survivor Series match and the promo which followed it in what should be a gripping contest.