Daniel Bryan to defend WWE title against AJ Styles at TLC

Daniel Bryan will make the first televised defence of his WWE title at TLC, live on Sky Sports Box Office on December 16.

Bryan will face AJ Styles in a rematch for the championship which changed hands on an episode of SmackDown earlier this month.

Prior to losing the belt, Styles had held it for more than a full calendar year after taking it from Jinder Mahal in Manchester in November 2017.

Bryan faced WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in his first major match since winning the gold, but neither title was on the line.

The event will also included title matches for Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey and Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins.

Rousey faces Nia Jax, who earned her title shot by winning the women's battle royal at Evolution, and Rollins defends his crown against former Shield colleague Dean Ambrose.

The status of Braun Strowman's match against Raw general manager Baron Corbin is that it is still due to take place, despite Strowman due to undergo surgery on an elbow injury.