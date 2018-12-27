VOTE: WWE Wrestler of the Year 2018 - can AJ Styles retain his crown?

AJ Styles was last year's Sky Sports WWE wrestler of the year and has spent the vast majority of 2018 as a top-tier champion

AJ Styles bids for back-to-back Sky Sports wrestler of the year awards as voting for the 2018 winner opens.

Styles took the award last year for a stellar campaign in which he captured the WWE championship in November, a title he has held for 11 of the 12 months of 2018.

He was eventually deposed as SmackDown's top singles champion by Daniel Bryan, who is also nominated to the shortlist after making his return from a medically-enforced retirement in March.

Seth Rollins has been arguably WWE's most consistent performer over the past 12 months

Bryan had matches with The Miz after returning but has recently been in a program with Styles which has produced a number of superb matches.

Although he ends 2018 without a championship, Seth Rollins was one of WWE's most consistent performers in 2018 and enjoyed excellent in-ring showings with competitors such as Dolph Ziggler and Dean Ambrose.

From the women's division, Becky Lynch has risen to become WWE's best-loved competitor in the second half of the year and although she goes into 2019 without a title she is unquestionably the ace of the females.

She has been involved with some superb and brutal matches against Charlotte Flair, who ends 2018 with three successive match-of-the-month nominations to her name.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have put their bodies on the line in a string of brutal matches which have put women's wrestling firmly in the WWE spotlight

Last but absolutely not least - Ronda Rousey has had an incredible rookie year in WWE. She remains undefeated, is the Raw women's champion and her debut match at WrestleMania is a strong match-of-the-year contender.

But the ultimate choice is yours, so make your selection below...