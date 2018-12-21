WWE: AJ Styles & Seth Rollins team up for Tribute To The Troops victory

2:35 Seth Rollins and AJ Styles joined forces at WWE's Tribute To The Troops show Seth Rollins and AJ Styles joined forces at WWE's Tribute To The Troops show

Two of the most popular WWE stars combined as AJ Styles and Seth Rollins joined forces at Tribute To The Troops.

Rollins and Styles paired up to take on Dean Ambrose and Daniel Bryan in a unique cross-brand tag-team match at the armed forces event at Ford Hood.

And in the height of the intense showdown, Ambrose broke up Styles' Calf-Crusher on Bryan, once again provoking complete mayhem in the contest.

2:02 In an impromptu tag team showdown, reluctant partners Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair looked to teach Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville a lesson In an impromptu tag team showdown, reluctant partners Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair looked to teach Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville a lesson

But when Rollins moved out of the line of fire, Bryan accidentally kneed Ambrose and The Architect then hit Bryan with an earth-shattering kick, before Styles knocked Dean clear out of the ring.

As Rollins dove at his former Shield brother on the ringside floor, Styles hit Bryan with the Phenomenal Forearm to earn him a huge victory over the WWE Champion.

The event also saw the unlikely union of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in an impromptu tag match against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

2:33 Tribute to the Troops' opening contest featured an intense tag match pitting Ronda Rousey & Natalya against Nia Jax & Tamina against The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan Tribute to the Troops' opening contest featured an intense tag match pitting Ronda Rousey & Natalya against Nia Jax & Tamina against The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan

The match ended when Lynch opted to tag herself in and make Deville tap out with the Dis-arm-er, effectively stealing the win away from her one-time friend-turned bitter adversary.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya will go head to head on Raw on Christmas Eve but they were partners at this event, pairing up to take down Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan.

The Raw women's champion picked up the victory for her team when she put both Morgan and Logan in an armbar for an emphatic tap-out win.