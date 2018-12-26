VOTE: WWE's best match of 2018

Will the Survivor Series match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair get your vote for match of the year?

The time has come to decide which was the best WWE pay-per-view match of 2018 - and the choice is all yours.

The Sky Sports WWE Lock Up team had their say on the first part of a special year-end double episode of the podcast, which is available to download today.

But the accolade will ultimately be decided by the people who are the most important part of WWE - you, the fans.

Our 12-match list of nominations represents the winners of the 'match-of-the-night' polls from 12 of the Sky Sports Box Office events over the course of 2018.

So what lays before you is the cream of the crop, the absolute best of the best as we bid to discover which was the best main roster WWE match of the year.

The women's division is well represented with six matches, while men-only contests make up five of the nominations and the selection is rounded off by a certain WrestleMania mixed tag match.

So cast your mind back over the past year and let us know which was your favourite contest!