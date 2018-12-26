WWE SmackDown: Rusev wins United States title

2:51 Rusev celebrated his birthday, Rusev Day and Christmas Day with a championship victory Rusev celebrated his birthday, Rusev Day and Christmas Day with a championship victory

Rusev celebrated Christmas in style by winning the United States championship from Shinsuke Nakamura.

Hard hits were the theme from the get-go, with both Rusev and Nakamura exchanging several punishing haymakers.

Nakamura used his versatile offense to wear down Rusev with pounding blows and push him to his max with his versatile ground game. The champion got Rusev in perfect position for the Kinshasa, but The Bulgarian Brute popped up and connected flush with the Machka Kick, only for The Artist to kick out.

However, Rusev refused to be deterred by Nakamura's resiliency, and after finding a way out of a triangle submission attempt from Shinsuke and surviving a knee to his temple, The Super Athlete rallied once more, connecting with a second Machka Kick to win the United States Championship and mark his birthday, Christmas Day and Rusev Day in style.

SmackDown came to a shocking conclusion when AJ Styles met with WWE chairman Vince McMahon in the back.

Mr McMahon wanted to know more about the "real" AJ Styles, questioning why The Phenomenal One was letting "The New" Daniel Bryan run roughshod through the house he built.

The Chairman went on to say that he and Styles were a lot alike, that they both had black holes in their hearts, as a confused Styles listened.

Apparently, that woke up Styles' inner animal, as The Phenomenal One decked the chairman with a big right hand, sending him crashing to the floor.

Fresh off his incredible upset of WWE champion Daniel Bryan in tag team competition last week, Mustafa Ali looked to score another impressive victory by defeating the man Bryan teamed within that contest, Andrade 'Cien' Almas.

The two sensational young Superstars held nothing back, and Almas put the heat on the newest SmackDown superstar in the early goings. The ever-resilient Alit fought back, despite having to fend off not just Almas, but also Zelina Vega, who was attempting to run interference on the outside in Andrade's favour.

The two competitors exchanged brutal strikes and high-impact moves, and after several dazzling displays of clutch athleticism from both, Ali connected with an emphatic Satellite DDT that put Andrade in perfect position for Mustafa to hit his signature 054 Splash for yet another monumental win on the blue brand.