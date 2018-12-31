WWE Raw: Cage match scheduled between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

Former friends Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler will settle their differences in a steel cage on tonight's Raw

As per Vince McMahon's ruling, Drew McIntyre will face Dolph Ziggler in a cage match on tonight's episode of Raw.

Tonight's offering is officially the final show of 2018 from the red brand, although it technically airs in the United Kingdom in the early hours of 2019, and the plan is to go out with a bang.

With that in mind, the chairman himself - albeit in a Father Christmas outfit - sanctioned a match between the two former tag-team partners in a structure encased in steel.

Finn Balor has been heavily involved in the program between these two but will be kept out by the bars as they bid to settle their differences once and for all in 2018's final Raw.

Dean Ambrose captured the Intercontinental title from Seth Rollins at TLC

What next for Seth Rollins?

It was made clear on last week's Raw that rematches as a standard stipulation after a title bout are no longer a thing in WWE - to the cost of AoP, who were denied the chance to attempt to regain their crowns from Chad Gable and Bobby Roode.

That means Rollins is not automatically entitled to a return match against Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental title he won from him at TLC.

Rollins may still seek to reclaim the white belt - but will his path back to the championship be a straightforward one, or will the powers-that-be insist he travels through some hoops first?

Elias will sing in the New Year in typical style on this week's Raw

Elias ready to rock on New Year's Eve

It wouldn't be a special New Year's Eve edition of Monday Night Raw without a performance by the red brand's resident troubadour, Elias. With this special episode emanating from Detroit - a renowned home of American music - expect to welcome 2019 with a tune or two.

Sure, there's a ball dropping in New York's Times Square at midnight, but when it comes to ringing in the New Year, WWE fans have made it clear they would much rather Walk With Elias.