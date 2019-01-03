WWE: Becky Lynch voted wrestler of year for 2018 by Sky Sports readers

Becky Lynch captured the SmackDown women's championship from Charlotte Flair at Hell In A Cell on her way to becoming Sky Sports viewers' top superstar of 2018

Becky Lynch has proved she is 'The Man' with Sky Sports viewers after being voted 2018's WWE wrestler of the year.

The popular Irish star, 31, took the crown for a superb second half to the year which saw her rise to become the hottest property in the company and the key player in the meteoric rise of the women's division.

4:36 Lynch led the SmackDown women to an attack on Raw, in arguably the most memorable WWE moment of 2018 Lynch led the SmackDown women to an attack on Raw, in arguably the most memorable WWE moment of 2018

Lynch captured the SmackDown women's championship from Charlotte Flair at Hell In A Cell and retained it in an epic last woman standing match at Evolution.

She would eventually lose her crown to Asuka at TLC but her place as the ace of WWE was secured, and enough for Sky Sports viewers to select her as their top star of 2018.

Seth Rollins enjoyed a superb 2018 and was one of the top stars on Raw throughout

Seth Rollins, who also lost his championship at TLC, finished in second place after becoming one of the most consistent in-ring performers in the industry and the top male babyface on Raw.

He had dozens of superb matches and is in pole position to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal title going into 2019.

AJ Styles lost his WWE title in 2018 but still came in third in the viewer voting

Last year's winner, AJ Styles, finished third in the voting after holding the WWE championship for 11 of the 12 months of the year.

Styles will get the chance to regain his crown when he faces Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble in a match which is mouth-watering in prospect.

Lynch also featured in 2018's Match of the Year, alongside Asuka and Charlotte Flair - who was in all of the top three contests

Lynch completed a double by also taking Match of the Year for 2018 for her triple threat at TLC which also included Flair and Asuka.

The Flair-Lynch match at Evolution was second in the voting, with Flair's Survivor Series tussle with Ronda Rousey meaning The Queen was involved in all of the top three matches in WWE for the year.