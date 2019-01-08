WWE SmackDown: Becky Lynch faces Charlotte Flair and Carmella in triple-threat match

Becky Lynch remains furious about losing her title to Asuka at TLC last month

Becky Lynch begins her quest to recapture the SmackDown title with a triple threat against Charlotte Flair and Carmella tonight, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

Lynch remains incensed about losing the Championship to Asuka in a three-way match at TLC, during which Raw champion Ronda Rousey pushed both her and Flair off a ladder to hand the Japanese star the victory.

But she will get the opportunity to win another shot at Asuka at Royal Rumble as that will be the prize awaiting the winner of tonight's triple threat on SmackDown.

Last night's Raw saw Sasha Banks earn a crack at Rousey at the Rumble, meaning both women's titles will be defended at the January 27 pay-per-view.

With the winner of the Rumble match itself also getting a title match of their choice - at WrestleMania no less - the event promises to be enormously pivotal in terms of the women's division in 2019.

The Usos have been in great form in recent weeks

The Usos bid to capitalise on streak

The Usos finished off 2018 with an incredible hot streak on the blue brand and now will aim to get one step closer to title contention when they face off with the reigning SmackDown champions The Bar tonight.

In a high-stakes match, Jimmy and Jey will face off against Sheamus and Cesaro and, if The Usos can prevail, they will receive a future title opportunity.

Can The Usos carry their 2018 success into the new year? Or, will The Bar bring the storied tag team back down to Earth?

AJ Styles is back in the title picture after winning a fatal five-way for a championship shot at Royal Rumble

Styles to confront champion Bryan

AJ Styles made the most of the unique motivational skills of Vince McMahon to again put himself in the WWE title picture.

Just one week after being slapped in the face by the WWE Chairman (and then punching him in the face in response), Styles emerged victorious in a gruelling fatal five-way to earn a WWE Championship Match against Daniel Bryan at the Royal Rumble.

However, Styles will not be wasting any time in rekindling his rivalry with the man who ended his lengthy reign with the blue brand's top title and has vowed to confront him tonight.