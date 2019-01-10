WATCH: Rey Mysterio vs Eddie Guerrero from 2005!

2:39 Relive a classic SmackDown showdown between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero on this week in 2005 Relive a classic SmackDown showdown between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero on this week in 2005

Following a superb SmackDown performance from the evergreen Rey Mysterio this week, we look back at a classic match of his against Eddie Guerrero from 2005.

Mysterio proved there is plenty of life in the old luchador yet with a dazzling Tuesday night display in a Tuesday night tag match, lining up alongside Mustafa Ali to take on Samoa Joe and Andrade "Cien" Almas.

Back in 2005 he was battling his long-time adversary - and great friend - Guerrero, with whom he enjoyed a fantastic in-ring chemistry which led to some great matches.

One such contest took place on an episode of SmackDown 14 years ago this week and featured Eddie in full 'lie, cheat, steal' mode with plenty of belt-related shenanigans.

But Mysterio matched fire with fire on this occasion - as shown in our specially-selected video from the archives.

Click on the play button above to relive the match