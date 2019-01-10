WWE: Bobby Roode's WrestleMania dream title defence

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable have established themselves as one of the top tag teams in WWE

Bobby Roode has laid out his hopes for a WrestleMania showdown against The Revival.

The Glorious One and his tag-team partner Chad Gable have battled back and forth against Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in recent weeks.

As their rivalry over the Raw tag titles has intensified, so too has their in-ring chemistry - leading to the 41-year-old to call for a match on sports entertainment's grandest stage.

WrestleMania takes place on April 7 on Sky Sports Box Office, and the Glorious one is hoping the four will get to tangle at least once more for a high-profile bout.

Sky Sports was on hand to grill the former NXT and United States champion as part of a media conference this week, and the Canadian pulled no punches when asked about his ideal 'Mania match for 2019.

"I would love to have that opportunity to walk down that aisle a WrestleMania in a match for the Raw tag team championships," he said.

The Revival have lost their Raw title matches in controversial circumstances

"In recent weeks we've had some really good matches against The Revival.

"I'd hate to give them another reason to make them think they're better than they are, but they are a tremendous tag team.

"With the chemistry that we have together, with the right circumstances at WrestleMania I think we could blow the doors off that place."

It seems as though Roode has already put considerable thought into what would be one of the standout matches on the WrestleMania card should it get rubber stamped.

The Ontario native even knows the kind of encounter he wants, adding when asked: "A two-out-of-three falls match or a tag team, iron man match.

"That would be amazing."