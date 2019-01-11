WWE opens London performance centre as part of international expansion

6:53 Triple H tells Sky Sports why he WWE chose the U.K for the location of the first Performance Centre outside the United States. Triple H tells Sky Sports why he WWE chose the U.K for the location of the first Performance Centre outside the United States.

WWE has opened its first training facility outside of the United States, a bespoke Performance Center just outside London.

Triple H, a 14-time world champion and current Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative, flew into the United Kingdom to open the building, which will be home to the company's next generation of European talent.

The centre will be home to 30 competitors who are currently signed to WWE's developmental brand NXT UK, which will stage a TakeOver event at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool on Saturday night.

The company describe the centre as their "first world-class WWE training facility outside of the United States and a significant step in the WWE's efforts to localise content around the world.

"With 17,000 square feet, two training rings, world-class strength and conditioning equipment and versatile content creation infrastructure, the UK Performance Center will enable WWE to train athletes through a comprehensive program including in-ring training, physical preparedness and character development."

"This is the latest milestone in our global localization strategy and the next step in establishing local NXT brands around the world," said Triple H.

"We are incredibly proud to open the UK Performance Center and provide our NXT UK Superstars the same world-class coaching and development programs that we deliver at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida."